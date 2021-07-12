As the world’s attention falls on redesigning food systems to deliver safe and healthy food, livelihoods, and environments for all, it is equally important to ensure that the human rights of half of its producers and consumers – women – are not left behind.

Access to safe and nutritious food is a human right. We must then ask ourselves why the rights of hundreds of millions of women who work within food systems – including their right to equal acknowledgement, access to resources, and the opportunity for empowerment – have long been limited by patriarchal systems.

Women are the nucleus of our global food system, often taking responsibility for household nutrition and are also directly involved in raising livestock and tending to crops. And this is not even counted in the burden of unpaid care, of which women carry out two-thirds worldwide, three times more than men.