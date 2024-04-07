Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

comment

I’ve offered to referee a children’s football match… and wish I hadn’t

It’s every dad’s nightmare – but can Will Gore handle the abuse from the sidelines as well as the argy-bargy on the pitch, without sending everyone off?

Sunday 07 April 2024 12:40 BST
Comments
‘Referee!’: ‘It never occurred to me that I might one day need a whistle – and when to use it’
‘Referee!’: ‘It never occurred to me that I might one day need a whistle – and when to use it’ (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The ref, so the saying goes, is a w****r. And when the ref doesn’t really know the rules, hasn’t got a whistle, and has only worn his boots twice before, that would seem to be a reasonable conclusion to draw. The ref is also, for one week only, me.

I’ve avoided it for as long as I could. When my son joined the local football club in September, it was clear that parental volunteers were vital to its running. Each of the eight teams in the under-nines age group required a manager and an assistant manager, and referees would be needed for every home game, along with “match day representatives”. I dodged every bullet.

In part, my reluctance to put my hand up was the result of already having commitments every other Sunday morning. Additionally, I was anxious about getting embroiled in the club when I wasn’t sure my son was going to stay the course. And, frankly, I worried that I didn’t know enough about football to be much help.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in