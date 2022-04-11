The spotlight, following the first round of the French presidential election, has been trained understandably on Marine Le Pen. If France were to elect a president from the far right – whatever efforts she has made to soften her image and broaden her appeal – this would have enormous consequences not just for France, but for Europe and other parts of the world as well.

But the inexorable focus on Le Pen has tended to obscure two other features of Sunday’s election that could turn out to be as significant, and not just for France, in the event that Le Pen does not win. One is the performance of Emmanuel Macron and his brand of political centrism; the other is the unexpectedly strong showing of the hard-left candidate, Jean-Luc Mélenchon.

First, Macron. Five years ago, he created his own centrist vehicle, En Marche!, and rode it, against all odds, to become the youngest-ever president of France. On Sunday, for all the criticisms of his aloofness, his arrogance, his “Jupiter” complex and the rest, he improved on his previous first-round performance by almost four percentage points (from 24 to 27.6 per cent). In fact, he increased his share of the vote by more than Le Pen did (23.4, from 21.3, per cent). If he wins the run-off in two weeks’ time, he will become the country’s first two-term president in a generation. Judged by electoral performance alone, he must be doing something right.