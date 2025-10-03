This autumn, Christmas can’t come soon enough
This week, poet and artist Frieda Hughes wishes it could be Christmas already
A CHRISTMAS POEM IN OCTOBER
In August the summer displays of outdoor living were taken away
And the floors were shielded as if naked beings required privacy
While embellishing themselves, until today
When the hessian walls were stripped back
To reveal glitter and baubles and row upon row
Of shelf-height father Christmases in little boots.
I want to pack up the decorations that festoon the aisles,
And the displays of tinsel and fairy lights sparkling
For October the second.
I’d like to set free the life-size nodding reindeer
That gurn from their makeshift stalls beneath their felt antlers,
Pump blood beneath their microfibre hides
And set their hearts beating so they race for the hills
Singing ‘Frosty the snowman’ as the first leaves fall.
I want to stick those falling leaves back onto their branches
As if I can claw back September, pulling the world in reverse
So that the sun remains higher on the horizon
Further into the night, and I can sit on the balcony
With a glass of champagne
And toast the last of summer again.