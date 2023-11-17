Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

poetry

What it’s like to be interviewed on American television – and how it made me think of home...

Poet Frieda Hughes dazzles with her account of being seen on screen, away from all that’s familiar – and how it reminded her of what she loves most

Friday 17 November 2023 16:42
Comments
<p>If they type in ‘CBS Frieda Hughes’ they’ll see my interview</p>

If they type in ‘CBS Frieda Hughes’ they’ll see my interview

(CBS News)

CBS NEWS.

A Polish birthday party where all identities began with ‘J’ spawned more

John McEnroe’s than many could handle, and Judges and Jokers

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in