Selling a painting feels like getting rid of a best friend

Mind the Gap

Gwynnie,

Bengal Eagle Owl No 2 left the first time,

Her feathered owl frame falling forwards

When the weight of her head overcame her

And her years staggered her to a final standstill.

I buried her beautifully, dug deep beneath tulips.

Her six-foot portrait remained,

Hung beside her long-gone lover

As evidence of their time on earth,

Watching my seasons return again and again.

As I rearrange my images for another exhibition

That will pick off the last days of this week

Like hurdles with canapes and fizz,

An email arrives – it wants an owl.

So Gwynnie escapes in the arms of Nightflight,

Heading for an Australian summer and new walls,

Leaving me with Arthur and the empty space

She once occupied. Sometimes

The artist must sell a bigger piece of themselves

Than they can immediately replace.