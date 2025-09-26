Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Poetry

Don’t swipe away the efforts of the earnest hack

This week, poet and artist Frieda Hughes finds solace in the crumpled pages of the British broadsheets

Friday 26 September 2025 10:09 BST
Comments
As more people read digital news on their phones, the poet Frieda Hughes is having trouble getting newspapers to use to line her owl cages

Do not scroll news as if skimming your eyes like stones across water

As your concentration struggles with its grip on a story

Wanting instant gratification without effort

And only in eyefuls at two-second intervals on a smartphone.

Don’t swipe away the efforts of the earnest hack,

Whose exhaustive research is well worth a second look

And your attention until the punchline. Buy a newspaper.

The lighters of real fires and keepers like me,

Of chinchillas and dogs and owls in kitchens,

Rely on your affection for the physical page

And your desire to study articles on war and peace or the Turner Prize,

Over coffee and toast, or on a train heading East on a Saturday.

Thousands moving home have cushioned their plates

And their breakable treasures between the crumpled pages

Of the last election, Prince Andrew, Wegovy and the rate of inflation.

Newspapers remain, long after the power goes down and the lights go out.

Like cash, they are a currency not dependent on electricity

At the point of delivery. Multi-purpose,

More sustainable than bubble wrap,

They are the indispensable cage-base for a ferret called Pants.

