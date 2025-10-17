There’s an art to playing to the gallery
This week, poet and artist Frieda Hughes opens her latest art exhibition… and it’s a hit!
The Chris Beetles Gallery
We arrive on a Sunday, my van tyres straining
Against the weight of paintings that I have wrapped
And packed and stacked and strapped for three days
Against the metal walls. We unload
And hang in the pattern
That I have paced in my head a hundred times,
Treading out my template
Of owls, sheep, hillsides and trees.
Beneath the hammer and nails in the magic hands
Of Edina and Martin my children
Look down on me from their tethers,
Populating the stillness of the gallery
Until the first guests arrive
With their greetings and hugs and sharing of bugs
As the red dots multiply like dart holes in labels,
Attaching the buyers to their new ownership
Of the landscapes and greenery that passed
Through the prism of those months in my studio.
And suddenly, the last seconds count themselves out
And it’s done until next time.