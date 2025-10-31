Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Poetry

I had a better relationship with my printer than with my ex-husband

The poet and artist Frieda Hughes looks back on some of her longest relationships to note how not all of the important ones are human

Friday 31 October 2025 11:38 GMT

Death of a Desktop Printer

A multi-tasker from too long ago to remember

It printed out my efforts at genius,

Scanned my artwork and dog photographs,

Faxed my friends and telephoned my lovers.

It had a better relationship with me

Then my ex-husband ever did; it performed

And we understood each other.

When the telephone facility malfunctioned

I shrugged and quietly moved onto a mobile.

And when its fax ability failed, I decided

I’d never send another fax again.

When the inkjets clogged beyond cleaning

And the paper sheets came out as white and unsullied

As they were fed in, I printed elsewhere,

But the scanner kept on going. Until today,

When its grinding internals gave birth

To a dissection of images from its ageing confusion,

And I laid it gently to rest in a recycling skip

Among the dead toasters, electric lawnmowers, hairdryers,

And all the other relationships I’ve had to replace.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in