I had a better relationship with my printer than with my ex-husband
The poet and artist Frieda Hughes looks back on some of her longest relationships to note how not all of the important ones are human
Death of a Desktop Printer
A multi-tasker from too long ago to remember
It printed out my efforts at genius,
Scanned my artwork and dog photographs,
Faxed my friends and telephoned my lovers.
It had a better relationship with me
Then my ex-husband ever did; it performed
And we understood each other.
When the telephone facility malfunctioned
I shrugged and quietly moved onto a mobile.
And when its fax ability failed, I decided
I’d never send another fax again.
When the inkjets clogged beyond cleaning
And the paper sheets came out as white and unsullied
As they were fed in, I printed elsewhere,
But the scanner kept on going. Until today,
When its grinding internals gave birth
To a dissection of images from its ageing confusion,
And I laid it gently to rest in a recycling skip
Among the dead toasters, electric lawnmowers, hairdryers,
And all the other relationships I’ve had to replace.