It took me six years to complete a task I started before lockdown
This week, poet and artist Frieda Hughes finally sews the hem of a party dress she bought years ago
THE RED DRESS
New, it has hung in see-through plastic from the wardrobe door
Waiting for stitches for longer than Covid.
Voluminous, its glitter of sequins embraces the bodice,
But its net hem is a thing that no sewing machine could shorten.
Back then,
I traced my needle and thread through half of its distance
Before distractions tossed it aside like a useless skin
Still with the hemming pins in. The right kind of party
Would have sent me scurrying to finish what I’d started,
But the parties stopped, and nights out in a great dress
Were suddenly forbidden as lockdown clamped us
Into our flats and houses, bedrooms and nightmares.
Nine days later I donned my half-hemmed frock,
The remaining pins darting at my ankles like mosquitos,
And YouTubed my sixtieth birthday
With ten packets of chocolate peanuts and a glass of red wine
In a dress I was going to wear to a much better time
That never came. And now, in hope, I am stitching the ending
So I can put it away with all the other selves
That I long to be seen in.