The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Channelling anger: Why GB News matters (but not in the way they think)
The misogynistic double act of Laurence Fox and Dan Wootton will soon be forgotten, writes Alan Rusbridger, but it’s clear that GB News is hurtling down a path towards the kind of dangerous unregulated broadcasting landscape occupied by America’s Fox News, giggling as it goes. Here’s why it’s no laughing matter…
Laurence Fox may well be a towering intellect and the rightful heir to Gielgud and Olivier, but loyalty is perhaps not his strongest card. Within hours of being suspended by GB News for his smutty teenage giggling act, he dobbed his fellow presenter in it.
The Times columnist Danny Finklestein drily tweeted a comparison with the German theologian who famously stood up to the Nazis: “As Pastor Niemöller might have put it: ‘Then they came for each other.’”
Fox’s presenter, Dan Wootton – yes, that one – had offered a belated weasel-apology for grinning throughout Fox’s misogynist monologue about girls and shagging. But Fox was having none of it and – pronouncing that “honesty is the best policy” – promptly tweeted an exchange of texts which somewhat undermined the sincerity of Wootton’s apology. Wootton was himself duly suspended.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies