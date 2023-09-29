Laurence Fox may well be a towering intellect and the rightful heir to Gielgud and Olivier, but loyalty is perhaps not his strongest card. Within hours of being suspended by GB News for his smutty teenage giggling act, he dobbed his fellow presenter in it.

The Times columnist Danny Finklestein drily tweeted a comparison with the German theologian who famously stood up to the Nazis: “As Pastor Niemöller might have put it: ‘Then they came for each other.’”

Fox’s presenter, Dan Wootton – yes, that one – had offered a belated weasel-apology for grinning throughout Fox’s misogynist monologue about girls and shagging. But Fox was having none of it and – pronouncing that “honesty is the best policy” – promptly tweeted an exchange of texts which somewhat undermined the sincerity of Wootton’s apology. Wootton was himself duly suspended.