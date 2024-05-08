Jump to content
I’m non-binary – why does it bother you which toilets I use?

As the government hails new laws over gender-specific bathrooms, Jamie Windust reveals what’s really going on – and why we’ve got our knickers in a twist over where we go for a wee

Wednesday 08 May 2024 14:59 BST
Comments
Women and equalities minister Kemi Badenoch has promised new laws will end ‘the rise of so-called ‘gender-neutral’ mixed sex toilet spaces, which deny privacy and dignity to both men and women’ (Getty Images)

As a non-binary person, when I wake up in the morning I love nothing more than walking to my own personal bathroom and gleefully pledging my allegiance to gender neutrality.

I have to laugh, don’t you see? How else could I find the humour in the fact that my identity is still so often reduced down to where I decide to deflate my bladder?

Just look at the latest “breaking news” on toilets: the current Tory government has announced a new law mandating that all new non-domestic buildings in England must have single-sex (or “gender specific”) loos.

