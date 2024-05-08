I’m non-binary – why does it bother you which toilets I use?
As the government hails new laws over gender-specific bathrooms, Jamie Windust reveals what’s really going on – and why we’ve got our knickers in a twist over where we go for a wee
As a non-binary person, when I wake up in the morning I love nothing more than walking to my own personal bathroom and gleefully pledging my allegiance to gender neutrality.
I have to laugh, don’t you see? How else could I find the humour in the fact that my identity is still so often reduced down to where I decide to deflate my bladder?
Just look at the latest “breaking news” on toilets: the current Tory government has announced a new law mandating that all new non-domestic buildings in England must have single-sex (or “gender specific”) loos.
