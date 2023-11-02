Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

After a very public successful court case involving an image-based sexual abuse crime, I went from a reality TV star to a campaigner in a matter of weeks.

I became a voice for so many women pretty much overnight, after my documentary aired on the subject – and because of this, began to find myself in various political environments I never expected I would be in. The idea of entering locations like parliament and 10 Downing Street seemed ever so daunting to me at first, but I was pleasantly surprised by what the world of politics is really like. For me, it is various different people from many walks of life who are driven by their own belief that they can do the right thing for the people of Britain. Yes, of course not all of them are going to be right – but some of them are wondrously inspiring.

In fact, I’ve suddenly found myself talking about my favourite MPs now when I am out with my friends, rather than my favourite model or pop star – because at the end of the day, these are people who genuinely have the power to change the world. Yet they don’t get anywhere near as much recognition for their work from the media as us Z-listers do.

Women like Yvette Cooper, Caroline Nokes and Jess Phillips are just a few I can now name – and who I am now officially a fan of. Not only do they work tirelessly to help woman across the country but they do it in such a glamorous, humorous and unflinching manner. They leave me asking myself... who do I want to be? What do I want to use my short time on this earth doing? Where can I use my voice and my platform to make a real impact?

This is why I am considering dipping my toe into the wonderful world of politics. I mean, come on – we need more normal people to be standing in the rooms that decide the fate of our entire country. I can’t be the only person my age who watches them all shouting at each other (or mugging each other off, as us millennials would say) in the House of Commons and doesn’t think it looks pretty fun. Honestly, once you’ve had to argue every day on The Only Way Is Essex, parliament looks like a walk in the park.

Jokes aside, I really do love to see the rare crossover of influencer to political campaigner. Sharon Gaffka is a brilliant example of this. She also starred in Love Island (I was on the show in 2017, and she went on it in 2021) but I now see her at round tables, political conferences and rallies. She’s a huge advocate for woman’s rights – and when she gives a speech it makes the hairs stand up on the back of my neck.

With platforms as large as mine and Sharon’s, not only do we have the ability to collate large amounts of information from normal, everyday people, but we also have the ability to showcase information to these people. Why waste such a huge opportunity focusing solely on meaningless Instagram posts that simply boost my ego, when I can do both?

So there it is in a nutshell: the reason I am slowly falling in love with politics is because I think it’s inspiring. I think it’s exciting and I genuinely – from the bottom of my heart –want to make a difference in this world.

I have always been fearlessly honest from a young age, saying what I think even when (perhaps) I shouldn’t. This is one trait not all politicians seem to have, yet they most definitely should.

I have also always done – and always will do – what I believe is morally correct in all situations, even if it comes at personal cost. So, for now, I will continue to be a diehard campaigner for women’s rights, and any subject I feel I have the ability to express myself on efficiently. Who knows what the future holds? Maybe one day, I will be someone else’s favourite MP…