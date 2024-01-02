Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

comment

I want to end the parent’s dilemma of choosing between career and childcare

Education secretary Gillian Keegan hopes the biggest expansion of free childcare in this country’s history will have a transformative impact on the lives of working families

Tuesday 02 January 2024 00:12
Comments
<p>Education secretary Gillian Keegan with prime minister Rishi Sunak at the Busy Bees nursery in Harrogate, North Yorkshire</p>

Education secretary Gillian Keegan with prime minister Rishi Sunak at the Busy Bees nursery in Harrogate, North Yorkshire

(via Reuters)

It’s a decision countless parents – often women – have had to make for years: to have a family or continue a career.

Throughout my three decades in business, I’ve seen countless brilliant careers left behind so that parents can raise their children in the only way they can afford to: at home.

This year, we are changing that.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in