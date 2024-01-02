I want to end the parent’s dilemma of choosing between career and childcare
Education secretary Gillian Keegan hopes the biggest expansion of free childcare in this country’s history will have a transformative impact on the lives of working families
It’s a decision countless parents – often women – have had to make for years: to have a family or continue a career.
Throughout my three decades in business, I’ve seen countless brilliant careers left behind so that parents can raise their children in the only way they can afford to: at home.
This year, we are changing that.
