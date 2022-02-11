I can’t really do better than a chap called Chris Applegate who caught my attention on Twitter with a picture of the new Great British Railways logo, which I initially thought was some sort of a cruel parody. But no. It’s really “a thing” and it’s about to be plastered over tired railway stations and knackered rolling stock all over Global Britain.

As Applegate observes: “The proposed new logo for Great British Railways looks eye-bleedingly awful.” Well said. The only use for it might be that it could burn cataracts off or substitute for laser surgery. As if Grant Shapps’s cringey videos weren’t enough.

What was wrong with the old logo, the classic, clean one from 1968, and – like the Union flag itself – a masterpiece of simple, clever, unfussy and expressive design, and instantly recognisable. By combining the flag and the old British Rail logo in one hideous melange, they’ve somehow managed to devalue both it and its “parent” images.

It might have been far better just to turn to the usual consultants and ask them to come up with a new name and innocuous image for the trains – like when they rebranded the Royal Mail as Consignia, with the familiar crown replaced by something soothing that looked like bath water going down the plug hole.

In the same spirit, maybe they could call Great British Railways something more evocative of its places in our lives? Such as “Cancellia”, “Failway”, “Sodyouvia”, or simply “Delay”. A digitised logo of a big red “X”, as seen so often on the departure boards, or maybe a stylised vertical middle finger would make the new name instantly identifiable with rail travel in the age of “levelling up”. Britain invented the modern railway, for god’s sake.

Surely we can do better than sticking British flag logos onto German-owned, Japanese-made trains? It’s a very bad, very typical, very depressing artefact of a Brexit Britain, where the quiet dignity of the old soldier on Poppy Day has given way to Boris stuck on a zip-wire waving a couple of national flags like the wings of a fly hit with a spray of Raid.

All of a sudden, everything from the press room at Number 10 to the vegetable aisle at Morrisons and the official UK government plane, aka The Flying Truss, must be adorned with our national flag. Vulgar, vulgar, vulgar.

In the old days, apart from royal weddings, jubilees and sporting festivals, it was deployed in mostly ironic fashion, and rightly so. I still possess a pair of Union Jack boxer shorts, worn on special occasions, and in a museum of showbiz somewhere must lurk Ginger Spice’s “iconic” Union Jack dress and the late Tim Brooke-Taylor’s Union Jack waistcoat.

The irony of course is that the Union Flag is seldom seen nowadays in the United Kingdom, except on official buildings where this “flag shagging” government (as I believe the phrase goes) has forced its use. Look at the archive footage of the 1966 World Cup final, and you’ll see everyone waving Union Jacks, not, as is the case now, the flag of St George.

In Scotland, if you wave a Union Jack you’re inviting a kick in the baws, with a Glasgow kiss for a chaser. They’ve even mandated it be plonked onto signs proclaiming that such and such a new school has been paid for by the UK government, like the EU used to, inadvertently turning the national flag into that of a colonial power, as if Scotland were some province to be patronised.

I’d be suprised if those Union Jack logos survived unvandalised. In Wales the dragon, a lovely flag, is the more common sight, and inspires the more passion. In Northern Ireland it sadly still doubles up as a sectarian standard, the Irish tricolour hanging off a lamppost performing a similar tribal function. Yet now, slapping it everywhere, the government is using the Union Jack to divide the nation on left/right, Leave/Remainer lines, deepening divisions rather than soothing the wounds of Brexit, and perverting the very purpose of a national emblem. I’ve even seen people put flag poles up in the their gardens, American-style.

The implication is that if you don’t fly the flag (and support Brexit and Boris) then you’re a literal traitor. The tendency for the FBPE crew on Twitter to use the EU flag doesn’t foster national cohesion either. We really don’t need our eyes seared with Brexity imagery every time we step over the litter to get on a train. The ordeal is bad enough already without being reminded that unthinking nationalism has replaced trying to run a functioning transport system, let alone a thriving economy.

If sticking a Union Jack on everything was the answer to its problems then Britain would be the most successful nation on earth.