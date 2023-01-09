With Prince Harry’s new autobiography Spare set for release on Tuesday 10 January, explosive claims from the book have generated interest across press and social media.

A physical altercation alleged to have occurred between Harry and the Prince of Wales, the nicknames the brothers have for one another, Harry’s recreational drug use, his experiences while serving in Afghanistan and of course, the infamous Nazi uniform, worn at a fancy dress party 17 years ago – it’s all there.

It certainly feels unprecedented that a core member of the royal family has decided to be so open and public about their lives. These are stories that usually remain hidden, unless they are unearthed and splashed across front pages without the Windsors’ consent, as with Nazi-uniform-gate in 2005.