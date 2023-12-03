Why won’t Prince Harry speak out to defend his dad?

The test to determine whether Harry and Meghan were involved with Omid Scobie’s new book, Endgame, is to see if Prince Harry sues him. Harry dislikes anyone breaching his privacy and is a regular at the high courts. Similarly, Meghan isn’t known to be slow in calling out intrusion when private correspondence is thrust into the public domain. It is something she has done before, and after the contents of private letters exchanged between King Charles have been exposed, why not now?

If we hear nothing from them, we can only assume that they approve of Scobie’s spiteful book, where race and the royals form a whole chapter. Charles is said to have addressed the incident where “concerns and conversations” were apparently raised by not one but two members of the royal family about what the shade of Archie’s skin colour might be. The book refers to private letters exchanged between the King and his daughter-in-law, whereby Charles wished to reassure the couple that he felt there was no “ill will” or “casual prejudice” present when the two people had made their comments.