Are the eco-protesters intimidating the Hay Literary Festival doing more harm than good?
As the Hay and Edinburgh literary festivals are forced to drop their headline sponsorship following accusations of ‘greenwashing’, Alan Rusbridger argues that the group taking aim at them should be more discerning about their targets
How is your hay fever this year? If unusually bad, I hope you will not be using Sudafed. If struck down with a tummy bug, on no account should you reach for the Imodium. Do not power your TV remote with a Duracell battery. Throw away your Jo Malone candles; do not think of gargling Listerine; forget navigating by Waze. Never book an AirBnB – and avoid all literary festivals.
Why? Because these brands, and many others like them, have been in the spotlight recently for being their allegedly less-than-immaculate ethical credentials.
Reaching the very highest levels of ethical purity these days is not easy. Before attending an event or using a particular product, you would be well advised to Google to discover if it’s on any boycott list – though, actually, Google is itself suspect and you should probably stop using it.
