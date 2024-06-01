How is your hay fever this year? If unusually bad, I hope you will not be using Sudafed. If struck down with a tummy bug, on no account should you reach for the Imodium. Do not power your TV remote with a Duracell battery. Throw away your Jo Malone candles; do not think of gargling Listerine; forget navigating by Waze. Never book an AirBnB – and avoid all literary festivals.

Why? Because these brands, and many others like them, have been in the spotlight recently for being their allegedly less-than-immaculate ethical credentials.

Reaching the very highest levels of ethical purity these days is not easy. Before attending an event or using a particular product, you would be well advised to Google to discover if it’s on any boycott list – though, actually, Google is itself suspect and you should probably stop using it.