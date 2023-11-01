Dominic Cummings apologised for his “terrible” language at the Covid inquiry yesterday, but didn’t seem to mean it. Helen MacNamara, on the other hand, delivered her evidence with the impeccable manners you would expect from a former top civil servant.

But if anything, her measured criticism of the way Boris Johnson handled the pandemic was even more explosive than Cummings’s freewheeling attack on his former boss.

MacNamara responded to the appalling sexist rant by Cummings that was revealed at the inquiry yesterday with an understated calm that was so much more damning for its restraint and decorum. And she politely but sharply made it clear not just who was responsible for the “toxic”, “macho” culture in No 10 during the coronavirus crisis, but who was responsible for tolerating such demeaning behaviour.