A 146-day cliffhanger: Hollywood’s screenwriters deserve a happy ending

The strike was epic, and the good guys seem to have won: so next time we sit in front of the TV or the cinema screen, writes David Barnett, let’s remember who the real stars of the show are

Monday 25 September 2023 18:46
<p>Striking WGA members picket with striking SAG-AFTRA members outside Paramount Studios</p>

Striking WGA members picket with striking SAG-AFTRA members outside Paramount Studios

(Getty)

For almost five months, US screenwriters have been on strike, going head-to-head with the studio bosses on pay and the potential threats of artificial intelligence to their earning potential.

On Sunday the Writers Guild of America (WGA) announced a breakthrough in negotiations which they called “exceptional” and which promised “meaningful gains and protections” for writers.

Pending the WGA members accepting the deal, it could mean writers are putting down their placards and picking up their laptops as soon as today.

