This 27 January will be the first Holocaust Memorial Day that I am marking without my brother, fellow Holocaust survivor and Olympic weightlifting champion, Sir Ben Helfgott MBE.

Days of remembrance are moments where we stand between reflection and responsibility – we recognise the horrors of the past and we hope for the future. Holocaust Memorial Day is always a poignant time, and I hope that the unity it calls for can steady us and ultimately lead us onwards.

My brother Ben had a remarkable ability to bring people together, and this was always so apparent on Holocaust Memorial Day. He was a true leader from a young age, easily making friends wherever he went, drawing people to him with his charisma and quiet strength.