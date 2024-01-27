Jump to content

Comment

I’m a Holocaust survivor – the rise in antisemitism doesn’t surprise me

This is my first year marking Holocaust Memorial Day without my brother beside me, writes Mala Tribich MBE. He knew well that antisemitism never dies – it only lies dormant

Saturday 27 January 2024 14:39
Days of remembrance are moments where we stand between reflection and responsibility

(Mala Tribich)

This 27 January will be the first Holocaust Memorial Day that I am marking without my brother, fellow Holocaust survivor and Olympic weightlifting champion, Sir Ben Helfgott MBE.

Days of remembrance are moments where we stand between reflection and responsibility – we recognise the horrors of the past and we hope for the future. Holocaust Memorial Day is always a poignant time, and I hope that the unity it calls for can steady us and ultimately lead us onwards.

My brother Ben had a remarkable ability to bring people together, and this was always so apparent on Holocaust Memorial Day. He was a true leader from a young age, easily making friends wherever he went, drawing people to him with his charisma and quiet strength.

