As somebody who has personally experienced homelessness, I am really worried by the UK government’s new proposals around rough sleeping. Suggesting that people will cause a “nuisance” by seeking shelter in a doorway, or looking like they “intend” to sleep rough, is awful. Proposing to move them on, fine them up to £2,500 and even imprison them for doing these things is inconceivable.

I became street homeless back in 1990, when I was just 14 years old. It was safer for me to be on the streets than it was to be in the “family home”. Eighteen months later I was saved by The Big Issue. But that’s a story for another day.

When I was sleeping rough, there was one time when I was kicked awake by a group of men. They were young men, between 20 and 25, but men nonetheless. I was woken up when one kicked me in the face. The others joined in with punches and kicks when I tried to get up.