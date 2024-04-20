Here’s how the government’s new Criminal Justice Bill could impact rough sleepers like me
While living on the streets, Andy O’Rourke was subject to violence and abuse from the very systems that were supposed to help him. Here he explains how new legal measures could make things even more difficult for those experiencing homelessness
As somebody who has personally experienced homelessness, I am really worried by the UK government’s new proposals around rough sleeping. Suggesting that people will cause a “nuisance” by seeking shelter in a doorway, or looking like they “intend” to sleep rough, is awful. Proposing to move them on, fine them up to £2,500 and even imprison them for doing these things is inconceivable.
I became street homeless back in 1990, when I was just 14 years old. It was safer for me to be on the streets than it was to be in the “family home”. Eighteen months later I was saved by The Big Issue. But that’s a story for another day.
When I was sleeping rough, there was one time when I was kicked awake by a group of men. They were young men, between 20 and 25, but men nonetheless. I was woken up when one kicked me in the face. The others joined in with punches and kicks when I tried to get up.
