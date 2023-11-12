How the house guests from hell trolled my home with online reviews

Seldom have I felt such instant rapport with a stranger.

Matt Powell and his partner Naomi run a tiny restaurant in Pembrokeshire: Michelin starred; listed in the Good Food Guide; their usual review 5*s.

Not anymore (briefly, anyway). “Send me £50,” Mr Powell was told, “or I’ll review your restaurant.” On blocking his blackmailer (who had never visited) he was inundated with 1* reviews with fake photos of fried rat and stuffed hamster. The time Google took to remove these may have cost the Powells far more than £50.