How the house guests from hell trolled my home with online reviews
As somebody who lets out her home for short stays, Anne Atkins tries to provide the best experience possible for her guests. But what do you do when the people you allow into your home take advantage of your hospitality?
Seldom have I felt such instant rapport with a stranger.
Matt Powell and his partner Naomi run a tiny restaurant in Pembrokeshire: Michelin starred; listed in the Good Food Guide; their usual review 5*s.
Not anymore (briefly, anyway). “Send me £50,” Mr Powell was told, “or I’ll review your restaurant.” On blocking his blackmailer (who had never visited) he was inundated with 1* reviews with fake photos of fried rat and stuffed hamster. The time Google took to remove these may have cost the Powells far more than £50.
