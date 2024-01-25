Jump to content

The trouble with promising tax cuts we can’t afford

Beware politicians offering to make cuts to the tax burden, says James Moore: given the alarming state of UK plc, any such pledges will either be junked after polling day – or will ‘salt the ground’ for the incoming administration

Thursday 25 January 2024 17:42
<p>A new IFS report has warned the chancellor Jeremy Hunt that Britain faces the worst debt challenge since the 1950s</p>

A new IFS report has warned the chancellor Jeremy Hunt that Britain faces the worst debt challenge since the 1950s

(PA Wire)

When I heard that the Institute for Fiscal Studies had called on British politicians to show greater honesty when talking about the nation’s shaky finances, I thought: Really? In an election year?

The studiously non-partisan financial think tank has taken a look at what the two main parties have been saying, set against the daunting fiscal backdrop that Britain faces. Needless to say, it doesn’t make for a pretty picture. Think one of those headache-inducing splashes of violent colour one might see hanging in the Tate.

The principle problem faced by the nation is that the economy is chugging along like a banged-up old East German Trabant with a hairdryer for an engine. It is hard to see that changing, at least in the short term.

