The trouble with promising tax cuts we can’t afford

When I heard that the Institute for Fiscal Studies had called on British politicians to show greater honesty when talking about the nation’s shaky finances, I thought: Really? In an election year?

The studiously non-partisan financial think tank has taken a look at what the two main parties have been saying, set against the daunting fiscal backdrop that Britain faces. Needless to say, it doesn’t make for a pretty picture. Think one of those headache-inducing splashes of violent colour one might see hanging in the Tate.

The principle problem faced by the nation is that the economy is chugging along like a banged-up old East German Trabant with a hairdryer for an engine. It is hard to see that changing, at least in the short term.