Step back a moment. The prediction by Citibank that CPI inflation will reach 18.6 per cent in January is a true shocker. It is way above the most recent forecast of the Bank of England of just over 13 per cent in the final quarter of this year.

If it proves correct, it would mean the UK will have significantly higher inflation than the US; for the markets seem to think that the 9.1 per cent rate reached in June may be have been the peak – the most recent figure there is 8.5 per cent.

As for Europe, the most recent official forecast is for a peak of 8.4 per cent in the third quarter of this year for the eurozone, though for the EU as a whole the rate will be higher. In any case that was before the current surge in gas prices, and there is a lot more inflation still to come through the economy.