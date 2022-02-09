Meta could potentially shut down Facebook and Instagram in Europe due to data transfer issues – and you’re probably wondering why this might be a big deal. Right? Just another day and another app that will eventually die down? Well… not quite. For some people, Instagram and other social media outlets are practically (or literally) a full-time job. Allow me to explain.

According to Business of Apps statistics, Instagram generated an estimated revenue of $24 billion in 2020, and had more than 1 billion users. The growth of platforms like Instagram and Facebook comes from consumers, as well as a large community of creatives that utilise them as a form of income: from business owners who use ads to generate customers; to writers, photographers, influencers, YouTubers, and more – as well as your average, everyday user like me, for whom the apps are simply a way of life.

I believe that the potential shutdown of such a large space could actually cause more harm than good – by isolating and disconnecting people, reducing small businesses and eliminating people’s outlets for creativity. Through images, captions and reels, we are able to dive into a completely different world, which –particularly during times like the pandemic – can be a vital and comforting form of escapism.

I remember joining Instagram when I was a teenager, uploading silly selfies and finding ways to stay connected with family and friends. That platform eventually matured: I leaned into my passion for writing and found my own little community by interacting with other writers and attending events, which allowed me to develop my skills further.

Poetry became a way for me to connect with fellow users, as well as those in the “modest fashion” realm: a community of fashion enthusiasts who love to express themselves through different garments (such as the hijab, or headscarves) that cover the skin for cultural and religious reasons, or simply personal preference.

It gave me a chance to be myself; a raw (maybe even rare) occurrence that not many people feel when using social media. It feels good to be seen on a platform and accepted as a Muslim woman – we’re so used to feeling invisible.

Over the years, I have shared my poetry and self-portraits, and now have more than 30,000 followers. That has given me the opportunity to expand on my work as a writer and content creator, working with different fashion brands that cater to modest fashion and getting paid for the images that I create. My captions often centered around poetry, with the images reflecting on the words I write.

My Instagram platform has also helped me grow in the media industry – it has become a sort of “virtual mini portfolio” of all the hard work I have done over the years. I was able to share my platform with recruiters and use it as a springboard to finding work.

I’d also like to think that my platform is a small reflection of who I am – granted, it is a tiny fraction of my life, but it is still a part of me. To lose it all would be devastating.

That’s not to say Instagram doesn’t have its downsides: with its (arguably toxic) selfie filters and distasteful beauty standards that often cloud these platforms.

Social media use by those under the age of 18 (which has significantly increased) has been linked to depression and suicidality. According to Health Assured, younger people say that four out of five major social platforms “make their anxieties worse”. It clear that much more needs to be done to protect communities on these platforms, especially the younger generations.

Major platforms such as Meta, formally known as Facebook, also need to do more in protecting its members from abuse, bullying and consider the safety of its members: it has come under fire for its lack of privacy in the past, as well as issues of censorship (or the lack thereof).

But I strongly feel that we must also consider the good that is being done through these sites. Behind many of these platforms are real people, with real stories, who want to spread activism, positivity, truth and self belief. Choose love is just one of these examples: they are a non-profit organisation that aim to support and assist refugees who have been displaced globally. Their Instagram platform is filled with hopeful images as well as fundraising campaigns to help those in need.

You may disagree, but I say, a world without Instagram and Facebook would be a very hard pill to swallow. Put simply: I’d miss it. Wouldn’t you?