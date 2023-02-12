Medis is still not sure what exactly triggered the operatives of the Iranian regime to target her with such vehemence. One day she was one of numerous hardworking Iranians living as an immigrant abroad. The next day the 35-year-old Europe-based doctor and outspoken activist was receiving dozens of emails a day, threatening her with murder and rape. Her phone was flooded with menacing calls, including video calls from men holding up knives.

Then there was the random Iranian stranger approaching her and calling her a “whore” at a market in the European capital where she lives. And the phonecalls by regime enforcers to her elderly parents in Iran, urging them to shut their daughter up, or else.

“They told my mom, ‘We’re going to do something to your daughter so brutal that you won’t even recognise her corpse,’’ says Medis, asking that her last name not be published for fear for her own security and that of her family.