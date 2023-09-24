The release of US hostages from Iranian detention this week was big news in our house. My wife Nazanin was captured by the Iranian regime in 2016, and only released to us in March of last year.

Watching people going down the stairs of the plane and stepping into freedom brought back all sorts of memories for our family last year. I was sat in various TV news studios offering dry commentary. And then I saw the shaking hugs of relief, and suddenly I remembered that feeling – that sense of release. Finally, it was safe to feel, after all those long years.

It will be a long journey back to normality. But it is a magical, life changing first step.