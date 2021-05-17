Wanting to ‘Free Palestine’ is no excuse for anti-Semitism

Racism is always shocking – and never more so than in 2021, on the streets of London. That’s why horrific footage showing cars draped in Palestinian flags, driving down Finchley Road on Sunday, with several men appearing to use loudspeakers to shout out abuse towards Jews (four men have since been arrested) made me sick to my stomach.

It also sent me lurching for my phone to send messages of support to two dear friends living in London: one, an orthodox Jew and mother-of-four with ties to Jerusalem (I even visited her there); the other, a Palestinian writer with family in Nablus, a Hamas stronghold. “A friend of mine, a Palestinian actress, was hit by a stun grenade and is in surgery,” the latter told me. “A four-year-old girl died today. Enough is enough.”

“Everyone above the age of seven has seen violence and death and bombs,” he added. “I noticed it when I was 10 and couldn’t relate to any of them. My cousins were the same age – but they were so much older than me.”

The former, a dear friend I’ve known for 30 years, now fears for the safety of her children as they attend their Jewish primary schools in north London – and for good reason. For the messages which appeared to be being shouted through the sunroofs of the cars driven through St John’s Wood, which houses four significant synagogues, were stark and violent and clearly anti-Semitic: “F*** their mothers. Rape their daughters. We have to send a message.”

I’d also argue they have very little to do with the point in hand. If you want to show support and solidarity for Palestinians; if you want to protest against the latest attacks, such as airstrikes in Gaza in which at least 42 people were killed, go to a peaceful protest.

Make your stance against the level of force exacted by the Israeli government known, as the thousands who marched from Hyde Park to the Israeli embassy in Kensington did this weekend, after a week in which at least 126 people have been killed in Gaza and seven people were killed in Israel. Don’t use it as an excuse for racism, or to stir up hatred against British Jews. There’s no moral high ground in calling for the type of violence you claim to condemn.

The point of obscene messages like this is clear: to stir up hatred towards the Jewish community in the UK; to “other” them. It doesn’t defend the innocent lives lost – it speaks only of wrecking the lives of innocent people living in Britain. It’s little more than “eye for an eye”, and does the very opposite of calling for peace.

Don’t misrepresent the very real, very valid call to “Free Palestine” as an excuse for anti-Semitism.

This tweet from British Palestinian and human rights activist Leanne Mohamad says it better than I can: “Standing up for Palestine means standing against racism in all its forms. Hear this from a Palestinian – if you’re going to be anti-Semitic, violent or abusive, the Palestinian struggle doesn’t want you. There’s no place for anti-Semitism in our Palestine solidarity movement.”

There’s no place for anti-Semitic racism on the streets of London, either.