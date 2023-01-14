Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Benjamin Netanyahu, once again, is Israel’s prime minister, and the Israeli government sworn-in at the start of this year is perhaps the most extreme one ever.

Netanyahu’s far-right policies are very familiar to Palestinians, but his coalition partners and ministers have also got to where they are today thanks to their anti-Palestinian rhetoric and policy proposals, as well as their promise to the Israeli electorate that there will be no political agreement with the Palestinians that respects our rights.

Here in Jenin, last year was difficult enough even under the previous Israeli government. The occupation’s violence in Jenin camp is so extensive and the living conditions so abnormal that a child cannot imagine a future for themselves – only death at the hands of the army.

After the 2002 invasion, the feelings of national dignity and fierceness skyrocketed in Jenin camp, its residents always in a position of confrontation with the occupation. This spirit, and the Israeli crackdown on it, grew tenfold after the 2021 Gilboa prison escape.

I live in an area on the outskirts of Jenin, and I always have to check if there are soldiers outside, if it is safe for my kids to go to school, and even if it is calm enough to move inside my house. My father was shot by an Israeli soldier while standing in his kitchen during the Second Intifada.

The lack of hope and future horizon for youth here, coupled with unemployment, and the impact of repeated killings and raids, have created an accumulating anger expressed through resistance.

Now, we Palestinians are having to deal with the appointment of controversial ministers like Itamar Ben-Gvir, Bezalal Smotrich, and more.

However, while Ben Gvir and the like represent the strength of far-right religious nationalism, with respect to Israel’s foreign relations and “PR”, the establishment of such a government is a crisis, directly contradicting the image of “democracy” it has been projecting for almost 75 years.

This has the potential to undermine the new government, and make it more vulnerable to accountability via international legal mechanisms. A more “strategic” or politically savvy so-called centrist government is harder to hold to account, because the same occupation practices are done more covertly, and with a pretence of caring about democracy and human rights.

Thus, acknowledging that past Israeli governments succeeded in receiving US military aid, European support, and even securing normalisation deals with Arab countries, even while perpetuating occupation and apartheid, this new government may face obstacles. Provocations in Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, for example, are amplified around the world, since the mosque is not only of religious significance, but also a historic symbol for many Arabs.

This comes with ongoing arrests, settlement expansion, and threats to the Palestinian identity, putting Jerusalemites on the frontline with this government.

The same applies to anywhere that settlers are trying to seize more land with official sponsorship, like the Hebron or Nablus regions, for example. Any such area is typically subject to measures of collective punishment, killings, raids, and repression.

Despite the extremism of this new Israeli government, I unfortunately don’t expect anything from the world’s governments, who saw Shireen Abu Akleh killed in front of the cameras and did nothing.

However, I hope that civil society organisations and free peoples of the world will understand that Palestinians are humans – each one of them important and valuable – and act on it. I hope they understand that Palestine is an oppressed country that has the right to breathe its freedom.

Mustafa Sheta is general manager of The Freedom Theatre in Jenin.