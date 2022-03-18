Call me a cynic but it seems hardly likely the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have decided to visit Jamaica now, just to say thanks as Her Majesty the Queen celebrates her platinum jubilee.

If you believe that, there’s a Big Ben-esque clock in the middle of Half-Way-Tree square in Jamaica I’d like to sell you for a bargain.

Jamaica’s governor-general Sir Patrick Allen announced that the royals would pay an official visit to Jamaica between 22 March and 24 March 2022. That’s just days away.

According to King’s House, the planned visit is part of the celebrations to mark the 70th anniversary of the Queen’s coronation and the 60th anniversary of Jamaica’s independence.

The Queen has visited Jamaica on six occasions, the last being in 2002 to mark her Golden Jubilee. Jamaica will be one of three Caribbean countries – including Belize and The Bahamas – which the Duke and Duchess will visit in 2022.

Here’s why I believe the duke and duchess should stay at home instead.

Imagine living in a house – it’s debatable who actually owns the house – and you aren’t able to determine who visits. Folks just holler at you and say we’re coming over, and you are forced to make preparations. We are 22 years into the 21st century. Some things must change. There must be some amount of respect that’s paid to independent or quasi-independent countries that allow them to chart their own course.

If the government of the day truly had a say, they’d probably not schedule the visit at this time. With talks of Jamaica becoming a republic being vigorously debated ahead of our 60th independence anniversary, it is undoubtedly a politically inconvenient time for the Andrew Holness administration. But it seems to be a convenient time for a monarchy seeking relevance. Even if they wouldn’t admit to that.

Buckingham Palace maintains that the matter of the Jamaican head of state is entirely a matter for the Jamaican government and people, report sections of the British media.

If that holds true, why the need for the trip, which is being dubbed a Caribbean charm offensive? The visit may very well be viewed by some as simply offensive. The truth is, many Jamaicans appear indifferent to the visit. Only time, will tell if the trip will be a royal flop or regal success.

Interestingly, the push to have Jamaica cast off this remaining colonial vestige and ascend to republican status is partly being fueled by an unofficial rivalry between Barbados and Jamaica. And it has found its voice in recent times on the social media platform Twitter.

Perhaps Will and Kate should consider staying home and plan another visit that would coincide with ceremony to commemorate the new Jamaican Republic. That would spell respect for the people of Jamaica and their sovereign right to determine who reigns as head of state.

A UK media report quoted a royal source saying the Cambridges share the “institution’s view” that Jamaica alone must decide its future, and that the focus of the tour is on the Platinum Jubilee. And to thank the people of each country for the support shown to the Queen over these many years.

If that be true, it seems to me William and Kate should consider sending a missive via the post. That would work just fine.

Finally, it’s truly sad that as the country approaches 60 years of independence, we are still discussing why we remain wedded to the monarchy and how to divorce ourselves from the Queen as head of state.

A head of state should never merely visit a country, he or she should live there.

Tyrone Reid is a multi award-winning investigative journalist and Associate Editor - Investigations at The Jamaica Gleaner