This morning, parliament woke up to wonderful news. An MP in our community has decided it is time to share their truth and open up about their gender identity. In so doing, Jamie Wallis becomes the first MP to reveal a diagnosis of gender dysphoria and express a desire to transition. This is a historic moment, and has shown us that parliament is more diverse than it realises.

Jamie Wallis’s statement was certainly brave. Sharing the most vulnerable aspects of your private life is challenging for anyone. Coming out can be a positive and freeing experience, but, for many, the fear of rejection and ridicule remains very real. This is greatly exacerbated when you live in the spotlight, as MPs do. It has been heartening to see how many people from across the political spectrum have congratulated him and offered compassion and support.

Some of the experiences he shared are also deeply concerning. No one should be blackmailed or outed, and I am glad that on this occasion the system worked and justice was served. His account of the trauma he has faced and PTSD he still suffers were moving. Jamie has shown we have a long way to go in destigmatising experiences of male rape and mental health difficulties.

This has shown us that words matter, and kindness matters. In the workplace – and in life – you never know what experiences someone may be going through in private.

Choosing our language carefully to ensure we respect and show kindness and in the way we engage in day to day interactions is essential to build a welcoming and inclusive workplace and wider society. Twitter, I am looking at you. But it’s not just social media. The principle applies everywhere.

Although progress is slow, parliament is becoming a more diverse place. Since women were first permitted to stand for election in 1918, 559 have been elected. It was 1987 when the first four MPs from a minority ethnic background were elected. This number has increased steadily and currently, 65 of 650 MPs are from ethnic minority backgrounds. There are 56, now 57, openly LGBTQ+ MPs in parliament.

Seeing a parliament that reflects our society is vital. As we debate issues and make laws that matter to people across the United Kingdom, we need politicians who represent a variety of communities and identities.

Politicians from different backgrounds – whether it be gender, sexuality, race, or class – bring unique insight and perspectives to our work. They don’t always have to choose to become spokespeople if they don’t want to, but the fact they are even here at all itself says a lot about equality of access to our institutions.

My party, the Liberal Democrats, are proud to have trans candidates – and I very much hope we will get our first trans MP elected soon. Not because they are trans, but because they are awesome community champions.

I would suggest that most constituents couldn’t care less about the personal attributes of their MPs, so long as they behave in a way that is decent, honest and put their constituents first in their work. It’s on us all to stand up for dignity and equality, and work to end discrimination and abuse wherever we see it.