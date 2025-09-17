Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Government has done its best to keep President Trump away from the public during his two-day trip here, lest protests sour the good mood that pageantry and parades have put him in. However, it didn’t plan for the determination of activist prank groups. When pictures of Trump with the paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein at parties in the 1990s were projected onto the walls of Windsor Castle last night, it was deemed to be enough to tip the balance into unlawfulness. The veracity of the image is not contested, and no crime of trespass has been alleged.

Police nevertheless say that four people had been arrested on the grounds of “malicious communication”, where the intent is to cause distress to the recipient. One wonders what “Teflon Don”, the man his admirers suppose to be so hard to ruffle, and who was hailed by a scattering of adoring fans outside Windsor Castle as the “free speech king”, makes of these arrests in the wake of his arrival, or, more crucially, how it would sit with his base.

It is always a circus when Trump comes to town, and as on his previous visits, the British public has relished its chance to make its feelings felt. The famous “baby Trump” blimp that dogged his previous visits in 2018 and 2019 may not have reappeared in London – the owners gave it to the Museum of London, thinking they would not need it again – but thousands of protestors have turned out to have their say. A reasonable president should take this attention, however negative, as a compliment: US power exceeds so far beyond its own shores that even people of nations not under their leadership want to protest vigorously.

Taking it as an insult makes sense to the vain Trump, but it goes against the very history that made the United States great in the first place. They seceded from Britain for its overbearing rules and restrictions. When, in 1791, they came to draw up the Bill of Rights, they included in it explicitly both freedom of speech and the right to peaceful assembly – that is, the right to be rude and to protest. Yet, here we are.

‘Free speech – not to be confused with freedom from consequences – shows a society that can deal with complexity’ ( Reuters )

Free speech – not to be confused with freedom from consequences – shows a society that can deal with complexity, where people can be both in the right and in the wrong and live to tell the tale, and where one party may have to accept stress, if not distress, to uphold that higher purpose. In the simpler times of 250 years ago, longer by two years than the United States has existed, the police would not have used “malicious communication" so much as “seditious libel”, or bringing the King into “hatred or contempt”. It was much in fashion under the rule of George III as a blunt legal tool by which the King and his ministers policed those who dared to mock those in power.

What has the last 250 years of history been about if not showing freedom of speech to be better than what went before? At the time of the United States’s founding, the people of the UK and Europe lived or died at the mercy of dictators and monarchs. Pamphlets were banned, and dissenters were locked up by the courts. People were pilloried for distributing material deemed offensive. The French writer, philosopher and satirist Voltaire spent half his life living in exile.

The most significant thing that the United States has exported to Western Europe over the last centuries has been its values of liberty and freedom of expression. It is these that the Government is apparently remembering when referring to the “special relationship” that Trump and his administration have all but smashed. The reality is far more mercurial.

It is unclear whether the Trump entourage complained or whether it was a zealous police force that decided to take on his behalf under instructions from a Government nervous of rocking the already rocky tariff boat. One can’t help but wonder what Trump, whisked carefully from one private residence to another away from the prying eyes of the British public, would say. Freedom of speech is, after all, a favourite hobby horse of his. One rule for them, perhaps.

Sir Keir Starmer and his team must have weighed the risks and found this curb on their own country’s free speech worth the consequences: both for the activists and potentially for the Government itself.