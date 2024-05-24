Is there room for an independent Jeremy Corbyn in British politics?

Jeremy Corbyn is making what feels like a final and irrevocable break from his old party by standing as an independent, and against an official Labour candidate – an offence that means automatic expulsion from the party he has represented in the Commons since 1983 and been a member of since age 16.

It is worth taking a moment to reflect on what an extraordinary denouement this is. After all, he was presented to the electorate as Labour’s de facto nominee to be prime minister in two general elections – and in 2017, he came pretty close to ousting Theresa May , with the biggest increase in Labour’s share of the vote since 1945.