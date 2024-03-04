Nothing oozes quiet confidence in your own political future than subbing your local constituency association £100,000 to keep it – and your career – going.

So it is with the current Conservative chancellor of the exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, who has used a small portion of his estimated net worth £14m net worth – £105,261, to be precise – to subsidise the activities of his “power base” (the South-west Surrey Conservative association) over the last five years.

Wealthy as he undoubtedly is – one of the few senior Tories to have made serious money from building up their own business – it has not previously been his habit to be so generous.