Those of us who might have thought the days of gunboat diplomacy were long gone have had to think again. Two Royal Navy vessels, HMS Severnand HMS Tamar, are currently patrolling the waters around Jersey as some 60 French and Jersey registered fishing boats mount a protest over post-Brexit fishing rights. The French have also reportedly threatened to cut off the electricity supply to the island.

In the days of empire it was hardly unusual for one of Her Majesty’s ships to be sent off to some far flung part of the globe to cow or quell some restless natives. Prime historical examples include the Don Pacifico incident of 1850, when the Royal Navy blockaded the Greek port of Piraeus in retaliation for the assault of a British subject in Athens, and the Americans sailing eight ships, one third of the entire US Navy at the time, to “open” trade between Japan and the United States in 1853.

Oftentimes the very appearance of such warships would have the desired effect, and if they did not a few well aimed rounds into the nearest village or, possibly, into the local potentate’s palace would usually do the trick. But does such sabre rattling have any place in modern international relations in the 21st century?

Well, obviously it does, as the present Jersey incident proves. But what are our ships there for and what can they actually do? Downing Street says they are there to “monitor the situation”, and I honestly don’t think that there’s any chance whatsoever of them opening fire with their 20mm cannon on the French fishing boats or anything like that. The British government will be most keen to avoid any action which will bring international disapprobation and condemnation.

Their presence, however, will give some reassurance to the islanders that their government has not forgotten or abandoned them, and that any sort of intimidation will not go unanswered. And, should there be any serious or sustained attempt to blockade Jersey’s main port of St Helier, through which almost all of the island’s goods enter, then sterner measures might be called for, including boarding and detaining recalcitrant protesters in British waters.

It’s probably unlikely to come to that, though. I suspect wiser heads will eventually prevail and outraged opinions cool down, and it’s much more likely that some sort of stand-off will ensue until boredom sets in and the protestors are satisfied that they have made their point. With a bit of luck the whole thing will blow over, hopefully with no damage apart from possibly a few hurt feelings on either side.

The contretemps does highlight once again, however, the continuing need for a Royal Navy properly equipped to deal with such issues. It is a much less glamorous task, for sure, than that on which the navy’s flagship HMS Queen Elizabethand her task force is about to set off on as they sail shortly for the Far East, but an important one nonetheless.

With the UK now out of the EU and the topic of access to fishing grounds a highly emotive one politically, it is almost certainly not be the last time that such gunboat diplomacy will come to be employed. Our offshore patrol vessels and other ships of the Royal Navy could be looking at a busy time in the months and years ahead.

Stuart Crawford is a former army officer and was at one time junior defence spokesman for the SNP. He now works as a writer, commentator, and occasional broadcaster, and is currently writing a personal memoir of his army service to be published by Pen & Sword Books Ltd in 2022.