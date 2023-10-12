Jump to content

The US has Israel’s back – so can it broker a peace deal?

Joe Biden has sent his secretary of state to be a cool-headed presence as Israel plans its next military move in its war on Hamas. But what will the superpower offer in return for restraint, asks Sean O’Grady

Thursday 12 October 2023 14:59
Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, arriving in Tel Aviv

Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, arriving in Tel Aviv

In a long (some say over-long) political career, Joe Biden has built up a formidable reputation as a deal-maker. It’s what he did in Congress, what he did as VP to Barack Obama, and it’s what he’s still doing now.

It’s a useful skill. He’s sent his secretary of state, Anthony Blinken, over to Israel, to be a cool-headed presence, and there can be little doubt that Biden will be offering a deal to Israel. What might it be?

First, unequivocal public support. Put at its simplest: “The United States has Israel's back, and we're going to be working on this through the day and beyond.”

