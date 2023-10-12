The US has Israel’s back – so can it broker a peace deal?

In a long (some say over-long) political career, Joe Biden has built up a formidable reputation as a deal-maker. It’s what he did in Congress, what he did as VP to Barack Obama, and it’s what he’s still doing now.

It’s a useful skill. He’s sent his secretary of state, Anthony Blinken, over to Israel, to be a cool-headed presence, and there can be little doubt that Biden will be offering a deal to Israel. What might it be?

First, unequivocal public support. Put at its simplest: “The United States has Israel's back, and we're going to be working on this through the day and beyond.”