With his attack on immigration, John Lydon is pointing the finger at the wrong people

There’s anarchy in the UK – but, according to former Sex Pistol John Lydon, it’s immigration that’s to blame.

The man formerly known as Johnny Rotten was once a voice of the anti-establishment who, along with his punk band, rose to chaotic fame (or notoriety, depending on how you feel about the Pistols) in the mid-Seventies. Now, though, it seems you’re more likely to see him serving as a mouthpiece for the most controversial figures in British politics, who are in turn desperate to find a scapegoat for their own failures.

And there are many. As the 68-year-old whinged on LBC about the demise of once-bustling seaside towns around the UK, where he is soon to embark on a tour with his band, Public Interest Limited, Lydon seemed blithely unaware of the devastation Brexit – which he still supports – has wrought on this country. A report in January found that leaving the EU has already cost the UK £140bn, a figure projected to increase to £300m in the next 10 years.