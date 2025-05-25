Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It started one evening in the early 2000s when my husband Robby, better known to his fans as the DJ Rob da Bank, and I were – to put it politely – a little tipsy.

That eventful night, we hatched a plan to start a brand new music festival that we called Bestival – and even though we hadn’t really thought it through back then, here we are, some 20-odd years later, still running the family-friendly spin-off we launched in 2008, Camp Bestival, albeit with greyer hair, four kids and an ever-patient bank manager.

It’s probably best that we were a bit loopy, as, if I’m honest, I’m not sure anything could have prepared us for the reality of running a music festival. Forget the bands: the first thing we needed to master was the clear-up. When all our guests go home on Monday, the work doesn’t stop there. Instead, that’s when we go through the knackering and somewhat depressing experience of taking down the stages, sets and campsites. Depending on the weather, this can take anything from a week to a whole month.

Then, hot off the heels of one festival, we have to start planning the next; fixing any bits that didn’t go right – no festival ever runs completely smoothly – and worrying about how to sell a fresh batch of 30,000 tickets. Yet, for some reason, this whole psychologically challenging and physically exhausting process is oddly addictive.

When Merlin was a baby, I remember us sleeping in a Mongolian yurt with him and Arlo, then 2, who was suffering from a hacking croup cough. Spiders crawled across the cot and cold crept in and kept us awake. But each morning, as the sun hit the canvas, we felt more alive and inspired than by any morning in “the real world”.

Watching Florence and The Machine, Ed Sheeran (then barely famous and playing to 30 screaming teens), a brooding Bon Iver and the legendary Chuck Berry play across our first couple of years set a benchmark for us. It proved that family festivals need not be “poptastic” and full of naff activities – they could be cool, too.

We’ve worked hard to achieve this status. In Camp Bestival, we have created a multi-layered, multi-venue wonderland for kids of all ages – as well as their parents and grandparents. Surrounded by rolling fields, colourful tents and shady woodlands, they can get lost in hundreds of activities and creative happenings all day. Screens are forgotten, devices are ignored, and for once technology takes a backseat.

One of the biggest challenges I’ve faced with Camp Bestival came five days after giving birth to our youngest child, Miller, in 2017. Bearing a freshly bandaged emergency C-section scar with my newborn baby and buggy in tow, I was hit with the very real reminder that the show must go on. When you’re an independent festival promoter, maternity leave is a lovely idea, but not very practical.

Yes, we grow more exhausted as the weekend progresses. But as each day unfolds, we feel better and better for having so many unique, memory-making experiences, and we’re able to temporarily forget the day job, mortgage or the state of the world. Encouraging creativity and exposing kids to the performing arts, live bands and DJs, as well as immersive arts and crafts, is what motivates us – and is so enriching for them.

We still camp on-site with our kids for that reason – and they all have their assigned jobs. Arlo, now 19, lends a hand to the art department, helping them build and create sets; young entrepreneur Merlin, 17, has his own on-site sweet shop; Miller, 15, goes full DIY mode; and our youngest, Eli, 8, does the most important job of all: he enjoys the festival and reminds us why we do it.

Of course, festival life has its challenges – not least being woken up in a sweaty teepee by one of the kids at 3am or having one of them “steal” a golf buggy from the crew. But, as I look around at what we’ve created, almost two decades on, I know I wouldn’t change any of it for the world.

The Independent has announced an exclusive news partnership with family-focused Camp Bestival for 2025