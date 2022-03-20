“How did you go from neuroscience to journalism?” If I got a pound for every time I answered that, I would easily be a millionaire.

The long story starts with why I studied neuroscience, and it comes down to a TV show I watched during my A-Levels. Perception starred Eric McCormack (Will of Will & Grace fame) as the brilliant and eccentric Dr Daniel Pierce, a schizophrenic university professor who uses his unique skills to help the FBI solve their more curious criminal cases. And honestly? As soon as I saw it, I was hooked.

I already had the intention of becoming a doctor so I could become a neurologist because I was obsessed with the brain and its unknown parts (when I think about it now, it may have been the sci-fi geek in me that found it attractive). But Perception got me thinking. Because I wanted to study what Dr Pierce taught – neuroscience.

I had no idea it was a subject, but a quick google search told me that it was a degree. And just like that, I knew what I was going to university for. Neuroscience: not medicine like I thought I wanted.

If I hadn’t seen Perception, I wouldn’t have gone on to study a subject I absolutely love. Why? Because I wouldn’t have known it existed. It was a case of the right show, right time.

Neuroscience was a labour of love: I was passionate about it, but didn’t have a specific career in mind. I knew I wasn’t keen on the idea of research because of the admin work (data entry is boring and tedious), but – just to make sure – I spent my placement year as a research assistant. While I enjoyed working on groundbreaking autism research, it was a no from me.

I’ll admit I was stuck. I had no idea what I wanted after my degree. And then it happened again.

Have you ever had that moment of clarity, of that split second where everything in your life seems just right? That cliched “all the cards fell into place” moment?

I was watching an episode of University Challenge that had alumni instead of students. One of the teams had two science journalists. The first thing that went through my mind was: why don’t I become a science journalist? I already loved writing (I was writing my own novel) so it just clicked for me. And I never looked back.

We should embrace the influence of TV – not underestimate it. When I had a mock interview with my university careers team, and was asked why I was studying neuroscience, I told them about Perception. Their response? Don’t mention TV in your interview or they won’t take you seriously.

But why shouldn’t they take me seriously? Everything we see and hear influences us, so it makes perfect sense that TV would do the same. It’s about being in the right place, watching the right show at the right time.

I studied neuroscience, did a journalism masters and am currently working for an international news organisation. I write science articles because it’s my first love, and I write lifestyle and travel because it’s fun. And that is all off the back of TV and the influence it had on my life.

If a kid watches Call the Midwife or Hugh Laurie as House and wants to become a midwife or doctor, why shouldn’t they? If an episode of Doctor Who inspires the next Professor Brian Cox or Stephen Hawking? Go for it. Heck, if off the back of watching MasterChef or Bake Off someone goes, “you know what? I’m going to make food for a living”, then that is exactly what they should do.

So how did a neuroscientist become a journalist? The short story? It’s just a tale of two TV shows.