When the ‘fat cat’ pay gulf is this big, is it any wonder we’re facing a winter of discontent?

Pay disparity in the UK is extreme, writes Alan Rusbridger. So why are we so outraged by the idea of essential workers getting a fair shake while super-earners get ever richer?

Friday 05 January 2024 15:58
Comments
Striking Junior doctors say they have had a 26 per cent real terms pay cut due to below-inflation pay rises

(PA)

Let’s start 2024 with some good news – especially if you happen to be an aspiring corporate lawyer.

You may think that the cost of living crisis hasn’t really touched m’learned friends, but you’d be wrong. My eye was caught by an article in New Year’s Eve’s Financial Times about how the Ritzier end of the legal sector was coping with the fiscal stresses and strains we’re all going through at the moment.

There is currently a slump in demand for high-end legal services (blame sluggish M&A markets), but City lawyers are famous for having hearts of gold, and have responded by handing out super generous pay rises and bonuses to help their colleagues through these tough times. You’ve gotta love these guys.

