Kate McCann: ‘Life is divided into a before and an after when a child goes missing’

There are moments that divide life into a “before” and an “after”. For parents like myself, that moment comes when a child goes missing – a moment that changes everything and stays with you forever.

I don’t often speak about the details, but not because they fade; they continue to live quietly alongside you, every day. Some experiences never leave; you simply learn to carry them.

For families of missing children, that weight is made heavier by uncertainty, silence, and the constant question of whether your child is safe.

That is why, whenever I hear about a young person who feels vulnerable, frightened, or at risk, it resonates so deeply. I recognise the fear, the exhaustion, and the fragile balance between hope and heartbreak that families live with every day.

It is also why the SafeCall service matters so profoundly.

SafeCall offers young people a safe, confidential lifeline at moments when they feel lost or unsafe – and it offers families something just as vital: reassurance that someone is there, listening, and ready to help when they cannot be.

Thanks to The Independent and the generosity and compassion of its readers and supporters, this vital service can now be launched. Your donations have made it possible for Missing People to expand SafeCall so that more young people can access help earlier – before fear escalates, before harm takes hold and before families are left facing the unimaginable.

The right support at the right time can change the course of a young person’s life. It can mean the difference between crisis and safety, between isolation and connection, between another family living with unanswered questions or finding a way forward together.

To everyone who supported this campaign: thank you. Your kindness has turned lived experience into action and hope into something tangible. Because of you, more children and young people will have somewhere to turn, and more families will know they are not alone.

SafeCall is more than a service. It is hope, compassion and the possibility of a different ending. That is something truly worth celebrating.