Keir Starmer is a fashion icon to centrist dads everywhere

Picture the scene.

It’s a glorious mid-July evening in Berlin, the summer heat magnified by the excitement of the fans inside the Olympiastadion. The referee blows his whistle and England have finally done it: a first European Championship title for the men’s team. A glorious conclusion to a tournament that began so inauspiciously.

The team gather in the centre circle, drained but deliriously happy, before beginning a lap of honour. Fans sing “Sweet Caroline” and “Three Lions”, and the stadium is a sea of replica England kits through the ages – white, red and blue.