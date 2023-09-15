Keir Starmer and the march of the centrist dads

The centrist revival is gathering pace. Centrist dads are generally self-mocking figures of fun, as anyone will know who has seen the video of Robert Peston and Ed Balls performing “Anarchy in the UK” in a band called the Centrist Dads.

But they also capture something of the mood of the times. Every other podcast these days seems to offer a variation on the theme, with Ed Balls and George Osborne now joining Rory Stewart and Alastair Campbell in offering tension without toxicity – respectful disagreement comfortably within the Overton window of bipartisan reasonableness.

This trend is a welcome antidote to the forces of chaos that have destabilised Western politics for so many years.