Keir Starmer and the march of the centrist dads
The Labour leader is joining Justin Trudeau for the most cuddly gathering in world politics, but there’s method in his meekness, writes John Rentoul
The centrist revival is gathering pace. Centrist dads are generally self-mocking figures of fun, as anyone will know who has seen the video of Robert Peston and Ed Balls performing “Anarchy in the UK” in a band called the Centrist Dads.
But they also capture something of the mood of the times. Every other podcast these days seems to offer a variation on the theme, with Ed Balls and George Osborne now joining Rory Stewart and Alastair Campbell in offering tension without toxicity – respectful disagreement comfortably within the Overton window of bipartisan reasonableness.
This trend is a welcome antidote to the forces of chaos that have destabilised Western politics for so many years.
