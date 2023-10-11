Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Comment

What a glittering party… but now the Keir-sized hangover

After the giddy heights of Starmer’s magnificent – as in magnificently dull… – speech, Labour faces a sobering question, writes John Rentoul: where are all the actual policies to pay for all those promises?

Wednesday 11 October 2023 18:28
Comments
<p>Keir Starmer’s sole new announcement was his plan to ‘bulldoze’ the planning system</p>

Keir Starmer’s sole new announcement was his plan to ‘bulldoze’ the planning system

(AFP/Getty)

Labour’s hugely successful conference has closed in Liverpool. During it, I met one furious thirty-something delegate who complained that “you young people are getting giddy, because you can smell it”, meaning the spoils of election victory – and another, only slightly older, who detected an alarming note of “complacency and hubris”.

At the heart of the successful conference was a magnificent leader’s speech. Magnificently dull, that is.

There was absolutely nothing in it apart from some vaguely uplifting waffle – which was just what this moment in history called for.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in