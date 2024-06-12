As we reach the halfway point of the 2024 general election campaign, the big picture appears unchanged. While there are signs Reform UK has been gaining in the polls, the fundamental battle between the Conservatives and Labour shows little movement. Our most recent Ipsos Political Monitor has Labour 20 points ahead and on course for government, with a majority so large, it’s being billed as a supermajority.

All voting coalitions contain diverse groups of people, especially when they include more than 40 per cent of voters. An interesting dynamic with Labour’s is that just under a third (31 per cent) of those currently saying they will vote Labour in a few weeks’ time tell us they are dissatisfied with the job Keir Starmer is doing as leader. Meaning they will vote Labour despite not being happy with the man they will make prime minister.

So, who is this group and what issues do they care about? Looking at Ipsos data going back to the start of the year can shed some light.