Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

If Rishi Sunak was to ill-advisedly call an early election tomorrow, he’d quickly find himself out of a job. Not only that, he’d consign his party to oblivion. The latest Politico poll of polls, dated 24 November, puts Labour on 48 per cent and the Conservatives on 26 per cent.

This figure also masks an even wider gulf; a bigger division in voting intentions marked out specifically by age. Some of the polls wrapped into this mega analysis now suggest that support for the Tories among the under-50s is now registering in single figures. That’s despite the fact that in 2019, Boris Johnson managed to reduce what is known as the “crossover age”, at which you are statistically more likely to vote Conservative than Labour, to just 40 because of his success in, temporarily, turning the “Red Wall” blue.

On paper, it looks like the decline of centre-right among the younger half of the population is now irreversible. The shrill commentary in the Telegraph this week about the effects of socialism in schools suggests a form of panic has set in among those who know they now can’t possibly undo 20 years of neglect of a whole generation of adults whose lives are beset by economic woes that cannot be quickly solved by any government – childcare costs, housing costs, our broken relationship with Europe, to name just a few.

But the polls only tell one story. Attitude surveys suggest the picture is far more complicated. While people under 50 might be less likely to actually vote Conservative, they are also increasingly likely to hold views about some public services that would traditionally have sat on the right

Take private medicine as an example. Young people might not be willing to vote for Sunak, but they’re apparently happy to share a charmingly furnished medical waiting room with them. According to a new PwC attitudes survey, two in five people (43 per cent) across the whole population would be willing to use private healthcare or a mix of NHS and private services, but this figure rises sharply for the youngest voters. Those aged 18 to 24 were twice as likely to agree they would do so.

The majority (77 per cent) of those youngest voters said they would mix care services or go private only for medical treatment, compared to only a third (33 per cent) of people aged 55 or over. That’s despite the fact that the over-55s are far more likely to be Tory voters and, of course, more likely to have good reason to fear being unable to access NHS healthcare when needed and to want to jump the queue for treatment. So what’s going on?

The traditional links between public services and Labour are breaking. Socially liberal, pro-European and economically abandoned young voters see nothing in Conservatism for them, but they’ve also lived their teen and adult lives through nothing other than retrenchment and disinvestment in public services, and in particular the NHS.

They understand that the NHS is now at a breaking point; they know it is struggling to recover from the pandemic. And they don’t trust it. They are also more willing to consider health, and other public services, an individual need rather than a collective responsibility.

It’s not that they have had a volte face on the structure of funding for healthcare. More than three quarters (78 per cent) of young people simply said they would use savings or their income to pay for it, and a majority also said they would ask for help from family and friends if they couldn’t afford it.

To keep up to speed with all the latest opinions and comment, sign up to our free weekly Voices Dispatches newsletter by clicking here

It’s not just services like these that younger voters are more willing to step away from. An unnecessarily alarmist and slightly preachy report by the right-wing think tank UK Onward, with the inflammatory title The Kids Aren’t Alright, found that young poeple are detaching rapidly from other structures of our society and democracy such as face-to-face social and friendship networks and the traditional workplace. Of course digital progress and the course of the pandemic, atomising us more than most would have ever liked, has only exacerbated these forces.

What these studies really tell us is that young people experience being a member of our society in a very different way to the oldest members do. Inevitable, then, that they will want very different things back from that society in the form of public services.

But how? There is far too little policy work done on this, and what there is isn’t being seriously discussed by politicians in Westminster. We talk endlessly about pension reform, but has anyone asked 20-year-olds what kind of health or social care service they envisage for their own late life?

Just as Conservatism has become a preserve of the eldest portion of our population, what it actually means to be a Labour voter is changing too as the party dominates the opinion polls. Grappling with the expectations and unexpected assumptions of a new generation of voters will be a major challenge for Starmer’s party as it spends a long two years preparing for the general election.