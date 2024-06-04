I was a Tory minister and I’m embarrassed by the party’s smear campaign on Starmer
With the Tories struggling to move the dial with the electorate, the cheap ‘lefty lawyer’ jibes towards Starmer have returned. But any suggestion that the Labour leader failed when he was the director of public prosecutions is laughable, writes former Conservative attorney general Dominic Grieve
In a general election, it is right that the leadership qualities of prospective prime ministers are thoroughly examined and assessed. Voters deserve nothing less.
But as a former Conservative attorney general with ultimate responsibility for the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) from 2010 to 2014, I am astonished to see some of my former colleagues seeking to suggest that as director of public prosecutions (DPP), Keir Starmer was a “lefty lawyer” who failed in the role.
This flies in the face of the facts. As DPP, Starmer had to implement the savings which the Cameron government brought in because of the financial crisis. He succeeded in doing this by amalgamating offices and cutting nearly a quarter of the staff, all while maintaining an effective service.
