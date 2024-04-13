Labour has a plan for the general election. We saw more of it this week as Keir Starmer redoubled his efforts to win over Tory voters, a lot of whom still hover in the “don’t know” column.

The Labour leader grabbed a rare positive Daily Mail front page yesterday, with a long-term commitment to the UK’s nuclear deterrent, after Wes Streeting promised NHS reform in The Sun.

Although YouGov warns that Labour’s stance on Gaza and U-turn on green investment risk alienating progressive voters, Team Starmer is unrepentant.