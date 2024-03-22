Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Inside Westminster

Sunak’s impending defeat is not all down to the twin disasters of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss…

…they certainly didn’t help, writes Andrew Grice – but there is another major player responsible for bringing down the PM: No 10 itself

Friday 22 March 2024 14:11 GMT
Comments
<p>Sunak has 32 ministers at his cabinet table – 23 full members and nine allowed to attend. PM Starmer, by contrast, may have one tight-knit gang of four... </p>

Sunak has 32 ministers at his cabinet table – 23 full members and nine allowed to attend. PM Starmer, by contrast, may have one tight-knit gang of four...

(Aaron Chown/PA Wire)

The history books will doubtless record that Rishi Sunak was dealt such an impossible hand – after the lies and chaos under Boris Johnson and economic disaster under Liz Truss – that no Conservative leader could have avoided defeat at this year’s election.

But there is another version of events: that Sunak, and several of his predecessors as prime minister, were held back by a dysfunctional, outdated system at the centre of government created in the 19th century.

10 Downing Street has become an increasingly presidential operation which tries to impose its will on weak Whitehall departments and ministers, but becomes sucked into day-to-day firefighting and crisis management. No 10 is small by international standards, and a PM doesn’t have the support they need.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in